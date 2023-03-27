Woman who murdered husband, staged heart attack drama held

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 36-year-old woman who murdered her husband and staged a drama that he died due to a heart attack near Maduranthakam on Sunday.

The deceased Vivek (41) of Nelvaipalaiyam in Maduranthakam was a wage worker and was married to Jagadeshwari and the couple has two children. Police said Jagadeshwari was in an affair with Ekambaram (45) of the same locality. Eakambaram was married, but he used to stay in Chennai for work during the weekdays. On weekends, he would visit Maduranthakam.

Vivek who came to know about their affair warned them and the couple used to quarrel about the same often. On Saturday early morning, Jagadeshwari cried aloud and told the neighbors that her husband died due to a heart attack in his sleep. She said that Vivek complained of chest pain at night and he did not wake up in the morning. Soon, friends and family members were making arrangements for the funeral.

In the evening when performing final rites one of their relatives noticed a strange mark on Vivek's throat and informed the Anaicut police station. The police team that visited the spot registered a case under suspicious death and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

Meanwhile, the police inquired Jagadeshwari and on Sunday she accepted that she killed her husband by suffocating his throat using her dupatta on Saturday early morning while Vivek was sleeping after consuming liquor. The police arrested Jagadeshwari and the search is on to nab Ekambaram who is missing.