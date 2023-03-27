Lawyer murder: Advocates of MHC stage protest outside campus

CHENNAI: Condemning the murder of lawyer Jaiganesh, an advocates of Madras High Court on Monday staged a protest outside the court campus.

The 33-year old Jaiganesh, lawyer in the Saidapet court was murdered by an unknown gang in Perungudi, Chennai on March 25.

Condemning this murder and seeking a arrest of killers and protection to the lawyers, the advocates of Madras High Court on Monday staged a protest outside the court campus.

The advocates demands fair probe to be conducted and immediate arrest of the accused.

Earlier, the city police has formed special teams to identity and nab the offenders as early as possible.