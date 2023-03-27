Panguni festival: Traffic diversions in Mylapore from today

CHENNAI: In view of the Panguni Peruvizha of Kapaleeswarar temple from March 28 to April 6, the city police have announced traffic diversions around the temple and RK Mutt Road. This will be in effect from 5 pm during the Adhikara Nandhi festival on March 20, and from 1 pm during the Arubathu Moovar festival on April 4.

No vehicles will be allowed towards temple from the following junctions: Devadi Street towards Nadu Street and North Chitrakulam; Nadu Street and Sundareswarar Street towards East Mada Street; North Chitrakulam towards East Mada Street; West Chitrakulam towards South Mada Street; TSV Koil Street towards South Mada Street; Adams Street towards South Mada Street; RK Mutt Road towards South Mada Street; RK Mutt Road towards North Mada Street; Kutchery Road towards Mathala Narayanan Street; Luz Junction towards RK Mutt Road; St Mary's Road towards RK Mutt Road South Mada Jn; Dr Ranga Road towards Venkatesa Agraharam Road and Mundaka Kanniamman Koil Street towards Kalvi Vaaru Street

All vehicles, including MTC buses, coming from Royapettah High Road, intending to proceed towards RK Mutt Road and Mandaveli will be diverted at Luz junction to Luz Church Road, De'Silva Road, Bakthavachalam Road, Ranga Road, CP Ramaswamy Road, Kalipaa Jn, RA Puram 2nd Main Road, Venkata Krishna Road, Devanathan Street, St Mary's Road and RK Mutt Road to reach Mandaveli junction.

Similarly, all vehicles coming from Adyar and intending to proceed towards Luz junction will be diverted at Mandaveli Jn to Venkata krishna Road, Sringeri Mutt Road, Warren Road, East Abiramapuram 1st Street, Luz Avenue, Luz Church Road, Amirthanjan Jn, Karpagambal Nagar, PS Sivasamy Salai, and Royapettah High Road.

All vehicles coming from Alwarpet and intending to proceed towards Luz junction will be diverted at Oliver Road, PS Sivasamy Salai Jn, Vivekanand College, PS Sivasamy Salai Rountana, and Royapettah High Road.

The MTC buses from Mylapore Tank Terminus will be operated near Amirthanjan Company at Luz Church Road temporarily.

Also, vehicles will not be allowed to park on Sannathi Street, East Mada Street, South Mada Street, RK Mutt Road and North Mada Street on March 30 (Adhikara Nandhi festival), April 3 (car festival) and April 4 (Arubathu Moovar festival).

Vehicles coming from east and north to Mylapore Tank can be parked on Luz Church Road southern side, where there is space for 100 two wheelers and 15 cars. Vehicles coming from west and south can be parked on Venkatesa Agraharam Road under the MRTS flyover near Saibaba temple (100 two wheelers and 30 cars).

Vehicles coming via St Mary's Road and RK Mutt Road towards Mylapore Tank can be parked at Kapaleeswarar temple ground near PS Hr Sec School (300 two wheelers and 50 cars).