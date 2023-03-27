10-year jail for cheating girlfriend

CHENNAI: A man who cheated his girlfriend and married another woman was sentenced to 10 years jail. Mahila Court Judge TH Mohammed Farooq found the accused, Dinesh Kumar, guilty of cheating a woman and convicted him for 10 years’ imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 55,000. Dinesh, a sales representative hailing from TP Chatram, was in a relationship with a 25-year-old sportswoman for a few years. They also got engaged and a function was held with the consent of both families. However, he broke off the relationship abruptly and married another woman. Shocked by this, the woman filed a complaint in Kilpauk all women police station. The police registered a case under IPC sections 415 and 420.