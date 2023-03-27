10-year jail for cheating girlfriend

CHENNAI: A man who cheated his girlfriend and married another woman was sentenced to 10 years jail. Mahila Court Judge TH Mohammed Farooq found the accused, Dinesh Kumar, guilty of cheating a woman and convicted him for 10 years’ imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 55,000. Dinesh, a sales representative hailing from TP Chatram, was in a relationship with a 25-year-old sportswoman for a few years. They also got engaged and a function was held with the consent of both families. However, he broke off the relationship abruptly and married another woman. Shocked by this, the woman filed a complaint in Kilpauk all women police station. The police registered a case under IPC sections 415 and 420.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android