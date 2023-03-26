Season 2 of heritage cycling in Chennai to be a five-month affair

CHENNAI: A city-based cycling group along with Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) organized a cycling ride to highlight heritage in Chennai.

After the success of the phase one trail in 2022, the team commenced season 2 of the series. To avoid a crowded calendar like in the previous year, the team has planned one trail every month, and the trail would continue for the next five months.

In the first trail themed on Muneeswarans of Madras which is famous in Southeast Asia, at least 20 riders took part in the trail. "Similarly, in the upcoming rides on the heritage of Chennai, we have lined up interesting themes including the Elephants trail of Madras that covers temples, and heritage places, boat tales of Madras that would focus on Buckingham canal, single-screen cinema theatre train and many more. We will cover as many as five places in each trail every month, " said Ramanujar Moulana of Cycling Yogis.

Cycle rides provide a better understanding of the city heritage when compared to walks which are more focused on a smaller area. All of the rides are newbie friendly, on average rides covering about 40 km distance between 5 am and 8.30 am every month only on Sundays.

The ride starts and ends at TTFC drive-in restaurant at Island ground. One can register on the TTDC website and join the heritage trail.

During the season one trial, at least 50 participants were part of the Global heritage of Madras that was held in March 2022.

The trails have been a resounding success with a total of about 125 km distance covered within the city just focusing on the heritage of Madras. "Last year we covered the historic presence of different nations in Madras, this year it is totally different with impetus on local flavor, " stated Ramanujar.