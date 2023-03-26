Man arrested for forcing women into sex work

CHENNAI: The Anti-Vice Squad of Chennai police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old man for forcing young women into sex work. Two women were rescued from a beauty parlour in T Nagar, police said. The arrested person was identified as D Vinoth Arulraj (34) of Jafferkhanpet. Police received a tip-off about prostitution in a beauty parlour on Raja Badhar street in T Nagar. investigation revealed that Vinoth Arulraj who ran the beauty parlour and spa employed commercial workers and ran a prostitution racket. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. women were sent to a government home.