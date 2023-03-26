Exhibition held to boost women entrepreneur in Vepery

CHENNAI: More than 70 plus exhibitors showcased their exclusive products in the Kiaan Bazaar exhibition held at Agarwal Vidyalaya, Vepery, Chennai.

The 70 plus stalls set up in the exhibition attracted all age customers ranging from 5 - 80.

The stalls showcased a variety of products ranging from kitchen products to extravagant jewelleries. Milk products, food products, chat items- along north India to east India, clothes- traditional Banarasi sarees, kurtis, south Indian sarees, Fashion accessories, traditional jewelleries were some of products showcased in the exhibition.

“Kiaan Bazaar's 18th edition is conducted with the goal to provide entrepreneurs and businessmen ( especially women ) to showcase their products effortlessly”, said V. Kalpana Baid, co-organizer of Kiaan bazaar. “You can buy products from Rs.10 to Rs.10,000 here from small kitchen products to high range jewelleries, that is the speciality of this exhibition, nearly 90 percent of the exhibitors are women here, which is very glad for me as an organizer”, she added.

“This is a good opportunity for us to sell our products, Kiaan Bazaar has high pulling capacity so this exhibition is fruitful and gets more visibility for me here”, said Deepthi, an exhibitor who sells traditional jewelry.

The exhibition was held from 11 in the morning to 9 pm, and the exhibition witnessed more than a thousand footfalls.

And a free photo booth was facilitated by the organizer to attract the visitors.