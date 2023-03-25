Travel cards must for parking at Metro stations: CMRL

CHENNAI: In an effort to promote cashless transactions, Chennai Metro Rail has announced that only travel cards will be accepted for parking at stations.
The travel card is available to customers at the Station EFO/TOM counters of all Metro rail stations and via online from the CMRL website.
This will come into effect from April 19. The CMRL has therefore advised all travellers to acquire travel cards as soon as possible.
This process has been established in an effort to improve the efficiency, convenience, and security of the payment system while reducing cash flow.
According to CMRL, this would have the advantages of faster entry and exit from passenger parking areas, transaction transparency, and cashless transactions.
