Kalakshetra reps meet CoP over sex abuse plaint

Police sources said that one of the students in the institute too met the top brass of the city police and submitted a petition stating that she was roped into the issue unnecessarily and sought a police probe on the persons behind it.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Representatives from Kalakshetra foundation have submitted a clarification and a report of their internal investigations into the sexual harassment complaint against one of their instructors to the Chennai City Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal.

After media reports about sexual harassment by one of the instructors in the central government-funded institute, National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to the Tamil Nadu DGP to look into the allegations.

