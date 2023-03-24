CM MK Stalin unveils name board of the road at Mandaveli in Chennai named after legendary singer TM Soundararajan at an event held at the State Secretariat.
CM MK Stalin unveils name board of the road at Mandaveli in Chennai named after legendary singer TM Soundararajan at an event held at the State Secretariat.
Mandaveli’s West Circular road named after TMS

The West Circular Road in Mandaveli on which the late playback singer’s residence was located has been named after him, an official release said.
CHENNAI: A road in Chennai city was today named after legendry playback singer TM Soundarajan, popularly called as ‘TMS’, on the occasion of his birth centenary.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the name board of the road at Mandaveli area in the city, where the singer lived, after the singer, at an event held at the State Secretariat.

TMS, who was the voice of legendary actors MGR and Sivaji Ganesan, and the following generations, died in May 2013.

