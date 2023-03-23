Students safety must: HC tells colleges, varsities

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the educational institutions organising educational tours and programs to take all necessary precautions for the safety of students.

A private engineering college, functioning in Thimmasamudram, Kancheepuram had organised the beach cleaning programme on September 27, 2014 between Koovathur and Thenpattinam villages.

During this programme, Madhanagopal (21), a third year student was dragged by huge waves into the sea and died. In 2015, Madhanagopal's mother Sharmila and Sister Dhivyabharathi moved Madras High Court demanding compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the death of Madanagopal due to the negligence of the private engineering college, the State and Union governments and Anna Varsity.

When this petition came up for the hearing before Justice SM Subramaniam, the State and Union governments, the district collector and Anna Varsity said that the concerned private engineering college had not informed them about holding such a programme and the proper security arrangements would have been made if they had been informed.

The counsel for the private engineering college contended that the student Madhanagopal and his friend jumped into the sea and while trying to save the duo, Madhanagopal died while the 54 students who participated in the programme were advised not to venture into the sea. The college also claimed that they cannot take responsibility for this incident.

Observing this, the judge has ordered the college administration to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family and if they had informed the concerned authorities, they would have been made the proper security arrangements and the life of the 21-year-old student would be saved. Further, the judge directed the educational institutions to take all necessary precautions for the safety of the students while organising educational tours and programmes.