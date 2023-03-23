Recovery surpasses Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s complaint claim
CHENNAI: The city police recovered 100 sovereigns jewellery, 30 grams of diamond and 4 kg silver, a house document for Rs 95 lakh, totally worth nearly Rs 3 crore, from the domestic worker who was arrested for stealing valuables from superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya’s house.
The police are now confused as the valuables missing as per Aishwarya’s complaint was much lesser.
Eswari (46) of Mandaveli told the police that she convinced her husband, Angamuthu, to keep the valuables at home saying she was Aishwarya’s ‘Benami’. She told Angamuthu that she has been told to keep ornaments with her until she is asked to return it.
After recovering more valuables from her house, the police are now planning to take her into custody and conduct a detailed interrogation.
Based on Aishwarya’s complaint, the Teynampet police had arrested Eswari and driver K Venkatesan (44) of Tiruverkadu. Police are now verifying the recovered jewellery with that of Aishwarya by checking her marriage album and photographs of events that she had attended.
Police said Eswari had also worked briefly at Rajinikanth’s house and Aishwarya’s husband Dhanush’s residence two years ago.
“We are yet to verify some of the bank lockers owned by Aishwarya, Dhanush and her family members to come to conclusion on the missing gold ornaments,” officials noted.
