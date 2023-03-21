Jewel theft case: Aishwarya Rajinikanth's house maid arrested

CHENNAI: Following a complaint filed by filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth regarding jewel theft, a maid from her house was arrested in connection with the case.

During the investigation, police became suspicious about the transactions made in Ishwari's (the maid) bank account and also the fact that she had taken a loan to buy a land in Sholinganallur for Rs 95 lakh in 2019 and had repaid it within two years.

Police are probing how she was able to buy the land and where she sold the jewels.

According to Aishwarya's complaint with the Teynampet police station, the missing valuables include diamond sets, uncut diamonds in temple jewellery, antique gold pieces, navaratnam sets, full antique uncut diamond with gold- set of two neck pieces with matching earrings, necklace and bangles worth around 60 sovereigns.

She also mentioned that the jewellery had been in the locker since2019 and was not taken out even after changing houses three times. It is reported that the lockers were kept alternately at St. Mary's Road house in Chennai, actor Dhanush's CIT Nagar house and also actor Rajinikanth's house in Poes Garden.

In her complaint, the director named three staff in her home as suspects.