Kaduvetti Guru's biopic: Censor Board told to respond

CHENNAI: A City Civil Court ordered the censor board and director V Gowthaman to respond to a petition filed by Kaduvetti Guru's son seeking a ban on the movie 'Maveera' which is based on the life of late PMK leader J Guru, popularly known as Kaduvetti Guru.

He was the president of Vanniyar Sangam and a leader in the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) who died on May 25, 2018.

Following this, the creator of earthy tamil movies V Gowthaman, known for projects like 'Kanave Kalaiyadhe’ and ‘Magizhchi', has now completed a movie titled 'Maveera' based on the leader’s real life story. The film is all set for release now.

Subsequently, Kanalarasan, son of Kaduvetti Guru moved a city Civil Court seeking a ban on the film as Gowthaman did not get his family's approval before making it.

The petitioner contended that the director who had heard the entire biography of his father earlier said that he would get permission before shooting the film, but he has now shot the film and is planning to release it this year.

The petitioner also expressed fear that his father Kaduvetti Guru may have been wrongly portrayed in the film and demanded the Censor Board should be ordered not to issue a censor certificate to the film and the release of the film should be banned.