Area Sabha held in all wards of Chennai Corpn

CHENNAI: The meeting of the secretaries of ward committees and area sabha under the Greater Chennai Corporation was held on Thursday.

The details of all the roads and areas in all the 200 wards of the Greater Chennai Corporation were presented.

The issues such as solid waste management and engineering plans were discussed.

The meeting discussed about solid waste management and decided to place additional bins.

Places of household where collection of garbage is not done were also identified. The meeting also aimed at creating awareness about source segregation and discussed about the mitigation steps to fight mosquito menace.

The suggestions and improvements required in maintenance of parks were also discussed. The restoration of road cuts and filling pot holes along with relaying of roads, functioning of street lights and condition of school buildings, their renovation and requirement of new buildings were also presented as part of the agenda, Corporation sources said.