BrahMos missile checkout equipment unveiled in city
CHENNAI: Data Patterns (India, a vertically integrated Defence and Aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry, on Wednesday unveiled the 27th BrahMos Missile Checkout Equipment, at its facility here.
The equipment, which was ready for delivery, was formally unveiled by scientist Atul Dinkar Rane, director general, BrahMos, DRDO, and the CEO-MD of BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited.
“It will take some years but the speed of the BrahMos missiles will also be increased. We’re working on it,” said Rane.
Claiming that BrahMos was also working to develop hypersonic missiles in few years, he added, “Our company is closely associated with Indian Institute of Sciences and Russia. Some tests are going on and we are talking with Russian experts. Once technical parts are ready, we’ll start the work.”
To a question whether spare parts for the missile was affected due to the Ukraine-Russian conflict, he said that the war has not affected procurement from Russia.
“The checkout equipment (developed by Data Patterns) will be based on the latest requirement and support of DRDO. The unit validates the complete performance of the missile through interfacing with its umbilical and maintenance connections. The shelter mounted checkout equipment is utilised to test the articles on the field, thus ensuring readiness for launch and demand,” he stated.
The equipment in the 3-bay test system was used to check the health and functionality of the electrical sub-system of BrahMos missile and the main processor unit used for the man-machine interface.
