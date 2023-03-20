Water woes to hit denizens hard
CHENNAI: Summer in the city comes with severe heat and humidity, and a host of other problems, including access to clean drinking water, which we shouldn’t have to pay for.
The department mentioned that 5 reservoirs have sufficient water storage and that the city wouldn’t face a shortage during the summer.
However, many residents have lamented over the lack of proper connections, which the Chennai Metro Water Board hasn’t given due of lack of tax payment. This forces them to pay a huge sum of money to tanker lorries for drinking water.
“We’re unable to use the drinking water that comes via the pipelines in the locality, as it has been contaminated for over 6 months. Damaged sewage pipes have not been fixed, and this water mixes with the drinking water. We’ve closed the sump. Multiple complaints have been raised to zonal officials of Metro Water, yet no step has been taken,” said N Shanmugam, president of Venus Colony Residents’ Welfare Association in Velachery.
In several areas, residents don’t have drinking water connection. The department suspended the common drinking water connection on the road. When they raised a complaint with the Metro Water Board, they were asked to pay tax first.
“Earlier, we used to get water from the tank on the street. But officials suspended the line recently and asked us to take individual drinking water connections. For that, it’d cost each home at least Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. We cannot afford it,” said V Perumal, a resident of Munusamy Koil Street, Ambattur. “It has been over two months since we started buying water from outside. But we cannot continue doing that during summer. It’d be helpful if the department gives us the connections.”
In Shollinganalur, Karapakkam and Chitlapakkam, a water tank has been constructed but connections are yet to be given. Residents in gated communities pay Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000/month for water supply.
Parthiban V, general secretary, Confederation of Sholinganallur Residents Association, stated, “We were relieved to see a water tank in the area after 8 years. But it’s just a building, no connection was given. We’ve been using bore water, but only for domestic purposes. We buy drinking water from nearby stores, which is expensive.”
Though the department had promised that a connection next month, and that it’d be supplied from the Nemmili treatment plant, residents are unsure if could be used as drinking water.
“It’s sad that the government cannot meet the basic requirements of the public. Though we’ve filed complaints, officials do not take the issue seriously,” he added.
When contacted, a senior official with Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said that drinking water has been supplied through lorries to neighbourhoods that do not have a connection.
“Only during the maintenance time, the water supply is stopped. There’s no shortage in drinking water supply. Reservoirs are brimming with over 10 TMC of water. It should be sufficient till October 30, 2023. Every day at least 1,000-1,100 MLD of drinking water is supplied from the reservoirs to city households,” added the official.
Residents can raise complaints by calling 044-4567456. For every complaint filed, a token will be raised. Once the issue is resolved, a follow-up will be done.
RESERVOIRS’ STORAGE
Poondi: 2,116 mcft
Red hills: 2,560 mcft
Chembarambakkam: 2,994 mcft
Cholavaram: 831 mcft
Kannankottai Thervoykandigai: 500 mcft
Veeranam lake: 945 mcft
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android