Water woes to hit denizens hard

“Earlier, we used to get water from the tank on the street. But officials suspended the line recently and asked us to take individual drinking water connections. For that, it’d cost each home at least Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. We cannot afford it,” said V Perumal, a resident of Munusamy Koil Street, Ambattur. “It has been over two months since we started buying water from outside. But we cannot continue doing that during summer. It’d be helpful if the department gives us the connections.”