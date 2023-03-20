TN announces Rs 10,000 crore for Chennai Metro rail project

CHENNAI: In the Budget, the State government has allotted Rs 10,000 crore towards the Chennai Metro Rail phase 2 project. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is currently undertaking the phase 2 construction for the length of 118.9 km with 128 stations.

Meanwhile, the first stretch of elevated corridor from Poonamallee Depot to Kodambakkam Powerhouse is expected to be ready for commissioning by December 2025.

Corridor 3 (45.8 km) is being constructed from Madhavaram to SIPCOT and corridor 4 (26.1 km) from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass.

While the longest corridor 5 (47 km) is to be operated from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur. Subsequently, the project is estimated to be completed by 2026.

While in the case of other major tier-II cities, it was announced in the budget session that metro rail will be implemented in Coimbatore along Avinashi Road and Sathyamangalam Road at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore.

As the city is a hub for a slew of economic activities such as textiles, trade, commerce, technology, medical facilities and manufacturing, the public transit system will serve wider population in coming years.

Meanwhile, the CMRL, the Project Executing Agency (PEA) has completed the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the city.

Subsequently, in the case of Madurai, the project is to be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 8,500 crore.

Constructed underground through the central parts of the town, the metro rail will connect Thirumangalam to Othakadai.

For Madurai, CMRL has already submitted the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) to the State government and is currently preparing DPR for Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS).

The ten important stations earmarked as per DFR include Otthakadai station, Madurai High Court station, Pudur station, Simmakal station, Madurai junction Metro station, Pasumalai station, Thiru Nagar station, Thoppur station, Kappalur and Thirumangalam Metro stations.