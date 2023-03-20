Power cuts, fluctuations damage appliances, say residents of Ezhil Nagar
CHENNAI: Residents of Ezhil Nagar in Perumbakkam are frustrated over the number of issues they face on any given day. And over the last year, electricity problems have frustrated them beyond measure.
Around 10,000 families live here. They were evicted along the city water ways and footpaths and relocated here several years ago.
For the last several months, these residents have been reeling from power cuts and electricity fluctuations and have been asking authorities for proper maintenance of EB lines and cable facilities.
Recently a tenement in Block 16 witnessed a fire accident due to EB short circuit. Family members of the home where it happened alleged that the short circuit was due to voltage fluctuation, which damaged all electronic devices including TV, washing machine, fridge, grinder, etc.
“I work as a hired help in a house. My husband is a painter. With our hard-earned money, we bought these appliances through EMI. Now, everything is gone,” fumed A Gajalakshmi. “For the past one week, my family, including my 3 daughters have been staying in a relative’s house. The executive engineer from TNUHDB assured us that rewiring and painting of the house will be done, but the damaged caused to equipment is a financial burden.”
Gajalakshmi is not an isolated case. Most residents in this area have been suffering for years. “Last month, the stabiliser used for refrigerator was electrocuted. The local electrician said that the overload supply damaged it,” recalled another resident in the housing block.
A senior official of Perumbakkam TNUHDB said, “Most families do not maintain their household appliances properly. This is one of the reasons for frequent short circuits, not EB supply.”
