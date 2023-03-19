Woman killed in hit and run accident near Red Hills

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman was killed in a suspected hit and run incident near Red Hills on Saturday evening. Police said that the woman was talking on the phone and crossing the road when she was hit by an yet to be identified vehicle.

The victim was identified as Rayesha, a resident of Triplicane. She was working at a mobile phone showroom in Kolathur and was staying with her aunt near the showroom for the past four months, police said.

On Saturday evening, she was crossing the Madhavaram-Padi 200 feet road when she was hit by a vehicle. Police investigations revealed that she had received a phone call when she crossed the road.

Passerby recovered her body and sent it to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. Thirumangalam TIW (traffic investigation wing) personnel registered a case and are investigating. Police are perusing the CCTV footage in the area to zero in on the vehicle which hit the woman.