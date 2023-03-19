Anna Nagar Tower to re-open for public tomorrow

CHENNAI: The Anna Nagar Clock Tower, a 100-feet-tall structure, will re-open tomorrow for the public after 12-year hiatus.
Anna Nagar Tower Park, officially known as Dr Visvesvaraya Tower Park, is the tallest park tower in Chennai. The Tower Park was built in 1968 by BS Abdur Rahman and was inaugurated by former Vice-President VV Giri on January 21 in the presence of the then Chief Minister of TN CN Annadurai on January 21.
The main component of the park is the 135-foot-tall, 12-storied tower located at the centre of the park.
The tower has a cyclic ramp spiralling to the top and also has an elevator at the centre. The park, along with the tower, is maintained by the Chennai Corporation.
The park has an amphitheatre, a bird-watching deck, badminton courts, a play area for kids, a skating rink, a lake, and convenience facilities for visitors. The park, along with the tower, is maintained by the Chennai Corporation.
At a cost of ₹62 million, the park underwent renovations and reopened in 2010. Entry to the tower has been prohibited since 2011 due to incidents of suicides and scribblers, making the city lose a valuable tourist destination.
The authorities began a ₹3 million renovation project on it in 2018 where the civic body began repair work last year to install grills to cover open balconies on each of the 12 levels of the building, making it safe for use by the public and ensuring visitor safety.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android