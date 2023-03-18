Siblings die after car rams bike on Medavakkam flyover

CHENNAI: A brother and a sister died after their bike was rammed by a car on the Medavakkam flyover on Saturday.

The deceased were Santhosh Kumar (21) of Santhosapuram in Medavakkam and his sister Kalaiselvi (25).

Police said around 11 am Santhosh Kumar and Kalaiselvi were travelling towards Saidapet in the Medavakkam flyover on their bike. A car which was speeding in the flyover lost control and rammed the bike from behind on the impact, Kalaisevli who was the pillion rider was thrown off from the flyover from a height of about 30 feet and Santhosh suffered severe head injuries.

The onlookers informed the ambulance and the police and both of them were rushed to a nearby private hospital, but there Kalaiselvi was declared brought dead. Santhosh Kumar, who was in critical condition, was referred to the Chromepet GH, but he died while on the way.

The Pallikaranai traffic investigation police who registered a case arrested the car driver Aalim (26) of Maraimalai Nagar and further investigation is on.