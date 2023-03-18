Reinstate Thapalpetti Metro: Residents protest near Chennai Collectorate

CHENNAI: Demanding reinstatement of Thapalpetti metro station in Corridor 3 of Phase 2 Metro rail construction in Madhavaram, the residents staged a protest near Chennai Collector office here on Saturday.

The residents, for the past several months, have been demanding to reinstate the Thapalpetti station, which was earlier proposed in the original Detailed Project Report (DPR).

However, citing several reasons from cost cutting to feasibility, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) dropped the station from the DPR.

The residents alleged that the proposed station will cater to more footfall as opposed to claims made by the CMRL officials.