Padmavathi Thayaar Temple consecrated in Chennai

CHENNAI: A new temple of Goddess Padmavathi, the consort of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, was consecrated in the city on Friday morning.

The temple and the tower, which looked similar to the Goddess Sri Padmavathi Temple at Tiruchanur in Tirupati, was constructed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

This is the first exclusive temple built for Goddess Padmavathi in Chennai city for the benefit of devotees who could not travel all the way to Tiruchanur in Tirupati town for darshan.

The exclusive temple for Goddess Padmavathi was situated in the heart of the city and about a couple of kms from the famous TTD Temple at the Venkatanarayana Road, which has the idols of both Lord Balaji and Goddess Padmavathi and attracts a large number of devotees, including VIPs.

The Goddess Padmavathy temple was built on a land donated to the TTD by yesteryear film actress Kanchana for constructing the temple.

The Maha Kumbabhisehkham (consecration) of Sri Padmavathi Thaayar Temple was held between 7.30 .A.M. and 7.44 A.M. amid chanting of vedic hymns and following traditional rituals and pouring of holy waters in the Kalasams atop the temple.

Sri Sri Sri Swaroopanandendra of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham, Tamil Nadu HR and CE Minister P.K.Sekar Babu, TTD Chairman Y.V.Subba Reddy and other dignatories partcipated in the function.

Devotees were allowed for darshan from 11.00 A.M. onwards.