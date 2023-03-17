‘Crime Information Officer’ arrested for cheating in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested a man who had installed a board in his car reading, 'Crime information officer'.

The man, identified as John Peter (29) of Kovilambakkam was booked under three Sections of IPC and arrested, police said.

Few days ago, a member of the public had posted in social media, a photograph of the car, parked in a “No Parking” zone on Anna Salai and wondered whether it was an actual police vehicle.

Police who traced the owner of the the car through the vehicle's registration number summoned the car owner John Peter to the police station as the vehicle had a government emblem and a flag.

Investigations revealed that the man wanted to show off in his locality by posing as a police officer. He allegedly told people in the neighbourhood that he had clout in all the government departments to get things done.

A fake ID card which was seized from him mentioned him as - Crime information officer, social crime division, National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) - a non existent department and a post.

His car and the ID card were seized by police. Probe is underway to find if he had cheated public by impersonation.