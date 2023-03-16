Unidentified duo cons man in Madambakkam; probe on

CHENNAI: Police are searching for the unidentified men who conned an elderly man and looted his cash bag in Madambakkam on Thursday

Thirumalainathan (60) of Sudarsan Nagar in Madambakkam was returning home on his bike after withdrawing Rs 80,000 from an Indian Bank in the locality. Police said Thirumalainathan stopped in the laundry shop and was getting back his clothes while the bag was on the bike. Two men who came to Thirumalainathan said that a few currency notes had fallen off from his bag. Soon, the elderly man went and picked up a few ₹50 and ₹10 currencies.

Meanwhile, the duo took the cash bag from the bike and escaped from the spot. Soon, a complaint was filed at the Selaiyur police station and the police who visited the spot registered a case and a search is on to nab the robbers with the help of CCTV in the locality.