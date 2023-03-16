Chennai Central station to get e-toilets soon; tender awarded

CHENNAI: Rail users visiting the Chennai Central terminal might 'soon' have fewer hygiene concerns when they step into the public toilet in the concourse area there.
Chennai railway division has gained a significant head start in putting its e-toilet idea into action. In a tweet posted on his official Twitter handle, the office of Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai on Thursday announced that the contract for the first ever e-toilet under ROMT (renovate, operate, maintain and transfer) model at Chennai Central has been awarded for 10 years.
Describing it as a "step towards modernizing public restrooms, " the DRM said that the tender for the Rs 32.33 lakh (annual license fee) project has been awarded to a firm for the self-cleaning, coin-operated/QR code operated toilet requiring minimum maintenance.
A senior railway officer in the zonal headquarters clarified that the e-toilets would open as soon as a user makes QR code/coin payment.
The toilet has been designed to automatically flush before use and auto-clean cum flush after use every time a user accesses after making digital (QR code) or coin payment. To begin with, the six toilets in the concourse area of Chennai Central would be converted into e-toilets. Chennai division is understood to have planned to extend the facility to 23 stations, including the 15 stations, to be developed under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. Chennai Egmore and Tambaram in Chennai division would be the other stations the e-toilet scheme would be extended to. "Even if a person lacks the civic sense to flush a toilet, the auto cleaning or self-cleaning e-toilets would keep them clean. A minimum maintenance would be needed to ensure its effective functioning. Together, it will better the station's hygiene," the officer added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android