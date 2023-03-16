Chennai Central station to get e-toilets soon; tender awarded

Describing it as a "step towards modernizing public restrooms, " the DRM said that the tender for the Rs 32.33 lakh (annual license fee) project has been awarded to a firm for the self-cleaning, coin-operated/QR code operated toilet requiring minimum maintenance.

A senior railway officer in the zonal headquarters clarified that the e-toilets would open as soon as a user makes QR code/coin payment.

The toilet has been designed to automatically flush before use and auto-clean cum flush after use every time a user accesses after making digital (QR code) or coin payment. To begin with, the six toilets in the concourse area of Chennai Central would be converted into e-toilets. Chennai division is understood to have planned to extend the facility to 23 stations, including the 15 stations, to be developed under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. Chennai Egmore and Tambaram in Chennai division would be the other stations the e-toilet scheme would be extended to. "Even if a person lacks the civic sense to flush a toilet, the auto cleaning or self-cleaning e-toilets would keep them clean. A minimum maintenance would be needed to ensure its effective functioning. Together, it will better the station's hygiene," the officer added.