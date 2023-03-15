Exam invigilator arrested for misbehaving with disabled girl

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old exam hall invigilator, who allegedly misbehaved with a differently abled student during the Class 11 exam in Baluchetty Chatram near Kancheepuram, was arrested on Tuesday. Police said a differently abled girl from Muvarasavakkam village appeared for her arrear paper at Thirupukuli government school in Baluchetty Chatram which is a centre for Class 11 board exams. On the pretext of helping her, Jagannathan, a private school teacher who was appointed as a helper for the girl, allegedly misbehaved with her. The girl informed her parents about the incident and they filed a complaint at the Baluchetty Chatram police station. After a preliminary inquiry, the police arrested Jagannathan under Pocso Act. Further investigation is on.