19K suicide cases reported every year in TN: IIT-M report

Citing various causes for suicides including perception of failure, professional/career insults sense of isolation, family issues, financial loss and chronic pain, the report said the direct cost of suicides to the Tamil Nadu Government is estimated at Rs 18,314.57 crores in 2021.

Stating that the burden on government finances due to suicides in 2021 accounted for 6.03 percent its total budget, the findings said further, the suicide costs in Tamil Nadu are 3.39 times that of entire police budget in 2021.

Approximately 1.43 per cent of the total police budget may have to be spent only on police administration in relation to suicide related cases.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said that the state government is taking several measures to prevent both suicide and accident deaths.

Pointing out that usage of several poisonous pesticides were banned temporarily for two months, the Chief Minister also asked the Centre to ban these pesticides permanently.