IIT-Madras student kills self; second incident within a month

The deceased was identified as Pushpak, who belonged to Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier on February 14, two suicidal incidents stirred unrest among students. In two separate incidents, a research scholar allegedly killed himself on February 13 while a first year B.Tech student attempted to kill himself.

The deceased Steven Sunny (25), hailing from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra a second year MS Research scholar in Electrical Engineering department killed himself at his room in Mahanadi hostel.