IIT-Madras student kills self; second incident within a month

(TRIGGER WARNING: The following content may cause emotional distress)
CHENNAI: A 3rd year student was found dead on Tuesday inside the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras campus. Based on the information, the Kotturpuram police have registered a case and investigation is under way.
The deceased was identified as Pushpak, who belonged to Andhra Pradesh.
Earlier on February 14, two suicidal incidents stirred unrest among students. In two separate incidents, a research scholar allegedly killed himself on February 13 while a first year B.Tech student attempted to kill himself.
The deceased Steven Sunny (25), hailing from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra a second year MS Research scholar in Electrical Engineering department killed himself at his room in Mahanadi hostel.
