Man steals parked container truck, arrested by Chennai cops

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man who drove away a parked container truck near Madhavaram on Sunday night when the driver went for a dinner break.

The arrested man was identified as P Robert of Pallikuppam near Red Hills.

On Sunday night, the driver of the container truck, R Vignesh (32) of Nagapattinam had left the Chennai Port after loading the container. Police said that the truck was en route to Vellore.

Vignesh had parked the truck near an eatery on 200 feet road, Madhavaram. When he returned after dinner, the truck was missing after which he approached the police.

The control room was alerted and based on the inputs given by the truck driver, patrol teams intensified vehicle checks and flagged down the stolen vehicle within hours.

The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.