317 grams meth worth Rs 18L seized by Chennai Police; 4 held

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for possession of 317 grams of methamphetamine (meth) worth a street value of Rs 18 lakh.

The arrested persons were identified as Darwin Winson (40) of Ennore, Wasim Raja (31), Sowbar Sadik (32) and Venugopal (41) - all from Tondiarpet.

As part of the 'Drive against Drugs' campaign, the City police have intensified their fight against sale and peddling of narcotic substances.

RK Nagar Police had received tip-off about movement of narcotic substances within their jurisdiction after which vehicle checks were increased. A police team had intercepted two bikes near Ezhil Nagar bridge junction. On seeing the police, one of them alighted from the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police chased and caught the other four before they could escape too. During interrogations, they gave evasive replies after which police detained them. On checking their bags, police found a powdery substance, which was later found to be meth powder.

Police also recovered a small weighing machine, five mobile phones, Rs 12,000 in cash and two wheelers from them. All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.