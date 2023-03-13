Two jewel store staffers held for pawning customers’ gold

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two persons, including the staff of a jewellery store in Mambalam, for allegedly stealing and pawning the jewels given for repair. The arrested persons, Prabheer Sheik (32) of CIT Nagar and K Balamurugan (51) of Vyasarpadi, allegedly stole at least 347 gram of gold, police said. The store manager, K Sathyanarayanan, approached the police after noticing that customers’ jewellery were missing, following which Mambalam police registered a case and began investigations. Sheik was a contractual employee with the store for a decade, police said. He stole the jewels and pawned them with the help of his friend Balamurugan, police found, after which both of them were arrested. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.