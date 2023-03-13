Riding from Tenkasi to meet friend, student dies in accident

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old college student died while his friend suffered grievous injuries after they lost control of the bike and rammed onto a platform near Aminjikarai during the early hours of Monday.

Police investigations revealed that they had biked all the way from Tenkasi to meet a friend in the city and met with the accident.

The deceased was identified as Nobel of Tenkasi. He was pursuing a course in English literature at a private college in Coimbatore. The pillion rider, Sivabharati (21) of Madurai is a college student, police said.

Around 2 am on Monday, passerby noticed a mangled motorbike and two youths lying with bloody injuries after which they alerted the authorities.

Personnel from the Anna Nagar TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) reached the scene and moved them to a hospital nearby, where Nobel was declared as brought dead.

Sivabharati survived with injuries and is under treatment. Police investigations revealed that they had started from Tenkasi on Sunday to meet their friend, Veera Pandi, who stays at Vadapalani. While riding along Nelson Manickam road, Noble lost control of the bike and hit on the sidewalk, resulting in the accident.

Anna Nagar TIW have registered a case and are investigating.