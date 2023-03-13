Knocked on wrong door, women cops assaulted by inebriated men

CHENNAI: A woman police Inspector and a constable was allegedly injured after she was attacked by inebriated men when the she knocked on the wrong door in a housing unit in Virugambakkam while enquiring about a theft case on Sunday night.

Virugambakkam Police were investigating a break-in in a house at Kumaran Nagar, Saligraman on February 28, wherein at least 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver articles and cash worth Rs 13 lakh were stolen, when the occupants of the house were away.

On Sunday, Inspector Sumathi along with a woman constable, Tamil Elakkiya went to a house on Arcot Road after a tip-off about a suspect staying there.

While two women cops went to inquire the suspect, they knocked on a neighboring door instead of the suspect's as there was no power in the area, police sources said.

Two men from the house, later identified as Ponnuvel (69), and C Sugumar (52), both living at door number 36 on Arcot Road in Virugambakkam, started abusing the women cops and they also attacked the Inspector, police sources said. They were in an inebriated condition.

The injured woman inspector Sumathi and the police constable Tamil Elakkiya were treated as out-patients at a private hospital in Vadapalani. Further investigations are on.