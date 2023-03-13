General Council row: HC allows OPS to file affidavit

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday allowed former chief minister O Panneerselvam to file a counter affidavit against the case filed by AIADMK general council member Shanmugam.

AIADMK GC member Shanmugam moved the MHC against the AIADMK GC meet which was held on June 23. When Shanmugam's case came for the hearing before Justice Kumaresh Babu on Monday, the lawyer of AIADMK interim GS Edappadi K Palaniswami pointed out that these petitions have expired as the Supreme Court has delivered its verdict on the issue.

Opposing this, OPS' advocate Rajalakshmi informed the MHC to decide whether the coordinator and joint coordinator posts are there in the party or not existing as per the supreme court's direction over the AIADMK GC meet. Also, the OPS' advocate asked the court to allow them to file a counter affidavit in the case. The court had accepted the request and directed O Panneerselvam counsel to file a counter affidavit.