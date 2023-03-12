Medical assistant arrested in juvenile home murder case

CHENGALPATTU: A medical assistant at the Chengalpet juvenile home has been arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy who reportedly died under mysterious circumstances at the juvenile home in December. The deceased Gokul Sri, a resident of Kannadapalayam near Tambaram was arrested by the railway police after he stole a battery belonging to the railway department. Since he was a minor, he was placed at a juvenile correction facility in Chengalpet on the 29th of December. “However, Gokul was admitted at the Chengalpet government hospital on 31st after he reportedly developed some health complications where he was subsequently pronounced dead by the doctors,” police said. Following the death, his mother Nirmala submitted a petition to the collector requesting an enquiry into it. The police had earlier arrested six persons, including the Superintendent of the facility.