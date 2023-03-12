Man arrested for forcing women into sex work; 1 rescued

CHENNAI: The anti vice squad of Chennai police on Saturday arrested a 28 year old man from New Delhi for forcing gullible young women into sex work. One woman was rescued from an apartment in T Nagar, police said.

The arrested person was identified as Anand Srivastava of Delhi.

Police received a tip off about prostitution in a flat in an apartment complex on Thanikachalam road, T Nagar after which a raid was conducted by a team.

Police said that the arrested person, Anand Srivastava was part of a gang that lured young women who come to the city with aspirations to break into the film industry and forced them into prostitution.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. One woman who was rescued from the apartment was admitted to a government home.