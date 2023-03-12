Hours after husband dies of cardiac arrest; wife dies

CHENNAI: Within hours of her 77-year-old husband dying of cardiac arrest, a 68-year-old woman too died, allegedly of cardiac arrest in her house in Kancheepuram on Sunday.

The deceased couple were identified as Duraisamy and Mallika, residents of Bavapettai street in Kancheepuram.

They made a living by selling silk sarees, police said.

During the early hours of Sunday, Duraisamy had complained of pain when he was sleeping after which he was rushed to a hospital with the help of neighbours.

Doctors at the hospital informed the attendants that the elderly man suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

Mallika had stayed back at home. Later in the day, on hearing the news of her husband's death, the elderly woman fell unconscious and she too was moved to a hospital, where doctors said that she had suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

Police said that the couple were married for over 50 years.