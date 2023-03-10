Surgical robot launched at a private hospital in Chennai

CHENNAI: A revolutionary surgical 'daVinciRobot' was launched as an advanced surgical tool that allows surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive surgeries with precision and accuracy at a private hospital on Friday.

The system launched at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology offers superior vision, enhanced dexterity, greater precision, and ergonomic comfort. The technology is believed to make it possible for more surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures involving complex and delicate dissection or reconstruction.

Dr B Arun Kumar, managing director, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, said that with its advanced capabilities, we can now perform complex and delicate surgeries with greater accuracy and precision, reducing the patient's pain and scarring, resulting in a quicker recovery time.

The daVinci Surgical System is an advanced surgical tool that helps surgeons perform a variety of surgeries, the surgical system uses small cuts, it's less traumatic on the patient's body, resulting in less pain, fewer complications, and a shorter recovery time.

Dr D Venkat Subramaniam, senior consultant urologist at the hospital explained, "The daVinci Robot is an innovative technology that is transforming the way surgeries are performed. It is a remarkable improvement over conventional laparoscopy and is designed to do several types of surgeries."

Speaking about the aspect of safety, Dr Venkat added that the safety of da Vinci is well established over the last ten years, and it is widely performed worldwide, with one surgery performed every sixteen seconds globally. “The public awareness about this robotic in surgery is increasing as people realize the benefits of the technology. Over the next few years, it will be more affordable and widely available,” he said.