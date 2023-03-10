Private companies allowed to advertise in CMRL: More details inside

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) on Friday has been undertaking various measures to attract investment and in that regard, it has now approved the private Corporations' request to associate their name with the name of the Metro station.

According to sources, it has been reported that the companies that get approval could add their names either as a suffix or prefix to the name of the Metro station. Moreover, they will get the privilege to paint the exterior of the Metro station, making it a perfect spot for brand advertising to attract customers and improve their marketing target.

An official stated, "This new initiative has been introduced to increase the revenue of Chennai Metro Rail. So far, private companies have got approval to have their company name attached to many metro rail stations. Private companies have got approved to attach their company name to the railway stations of Kilpauk, Nandanam, AG-DMS, Anna Nagar East, Shenoy Nagar, Thirumangalam, High Court, Anna Nagar Tower, Guindy, Thousand Lights . More railway stations will join this list soon as more companies show interest. This will help inorder to increase the revenue of Metro Rail significantly."