Body found in lodge; woman arrested on murder charges

CHENNAI: Police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old woman on murder charges in connection with the death of a man, who was found dead inside the room of a lodge in Periamet a day ago.

The manager of the lodge, Kabeer Ahmed, alerted the police after which the body was moved to the government hospital for autopsy. Police had initially registered a case under Section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) and were investigating.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, S Prakash (41) of Otteri had checked in to the lodge along with a woman. Police traced the woman, P Priya of Kosapet and during investigations found that she pushed him to the ground after an argument inside the room, which led to him sustaining head injuries and eventually death.

Both of them got acquainted when they were working in a private company and developed a relationship, police said. The woman is separated from her husband, police sources said.

On Wednesday night, both of them got drunk and entered into an argument, police investigations revealed.

Periamet Police altered the case to Section 302 IPC (murder) and arrested Priya. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.