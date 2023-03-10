Alandur Metro parking lot to be closed for 3 months: CMRL

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) released a press note on Friday, the Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station to undergo renovations to enhance passenger convenience and parking operations. The car park will be temporarily closed for a period of three months, passengers can use St. Thomas Mount Metro Station parking space.
A press release issued by Joint director/ Public Relations officer CMRL said:
“The car parking area at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station will be renovated to improve passenger convenience and parking operations. As a result, the parking lot at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station will be closed temporarily for three months beginning March 24, 2023 for renovation work,” it said.
“As an alternative, temporary parking space is made available at the St. Thomas Mount Metro Station. Passengers are requested to make use of the same. Metro passengers can park their two-wheelers as usual at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station," it added.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused,” it stated.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android