Alandur Metro parking lot to be closed for 3 months: CMRL

“The car parking area at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station will be renovated to improve passenger convenience and parking operations. As a result, the parking lot at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station will be closed temporarily for three months beginning March 24, 2023 for renovation work,” it said.

“As an alternative, temporary parking space is made available at the St. Thomas Mount Metro Station. Passengers are requested to make use of the same. Metro passengers can park their two-wheelers as usual at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station," it added.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused,” it stated.