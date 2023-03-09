Ration card grievance camps are to be conducted in Chennai on March 11

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced grievance redressal camp for ration cardholders. The grievance meetings will be conducted every month in all the districts of TN.

The grievance camp for the month of March will be conducted in all the 19 zones at the office of the Deputy Commissioner From 10 am to 1 pm.

"Services such as the addition or deletion of names, changes of address, change of mobile phone number and the issue of new ration cards will be available in grievance camps," a release from state government said.

"For the senior citizens or Differently-abled card holders who are not able to visit the PDS shop, an approval certificate will be given for them to authorise a representative to buy the ration item, " the release further said.

Meanwhile another statement from department of information and publicity announced the sale of 30 year securities for Rs 3000 crore and re-issue of 7.33% Tamil Nadu State Development Loan for Rs 3000 crore in the form of stock to the public by auction for an aggregate amount of Rs 6000 crore.