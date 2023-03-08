Theatre Nisha to stage latest production '7 Against 11' this week
CHENNAI: Theatre Nisha’s latest production 7 Against 11 directed by V Balakrishnan is ready to stage on March 10 at Alliance Francaise of Madras. The play is about the story of who constituted the armies of the Pandavas and Kauravas and has war at its tapestry.
Speaking to DT Next, V Balakrishnan, artistic director of Theatre Nisha says, “It’s an evening of storytelling from the Mahabharata about the Great War. On Saturday we are having the Chennai opening of my play The Peacock Prince, which has been designed and directed by Anuradha from Bangalore. Our work holds the actor supreme and so it’s going to be special.
Talking about how the troupe has collaborated with several organisations for interesting and unique productions, he says, “Theatre is a communion, love and appreciation is a mutual feeling actors and spectators have, because of belonging to a common stream of consciousness. It is a process of social building, and it is an honour to be a facilitator of this process. I look forward to more collaborations.”
He says Theatre Nisha works earnestly with exploring space as a conduit of embodiment. All of their works hold the actor supreme and then comes the story. The actors are in the centre and everything revolves around them.
What’s next for the troupe? He continues, “There is a poetry reading session with Prakriti Foundation on March 23. We also have a new adaptation of Hamlet by William Shakespeare coming up in April, and a new play written and directed by me titled Exit Wounds coming up later in the year. We will also be participating in the K.I.S.S Theatre Fest on April 1. Our calendar is full of exciting events coming up.”
