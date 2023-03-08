Indo Pacific Humpback dolphins spotted at Injambakkam

CHENNAI: A pod of Indo Pacific Humpback dolphins was spotted at Injambakkam beach on Tuesday morning.

Tree Foundation, a trust that works on environment education, conservation and community development recorded the sightings at around 9:30 am on Tuesday. The foundation has been recording the sightings since 2005.

Supraja Dharini, the chairperson of the foundation stated in a release that about 30 to 40 Indo Pacific Humpback dolphins were spotted 500 meters away from the coast of VGP Golden beach. The dolphins, which included some adults, sub adults and a young one were milling and feeding. And they were observed by the group from a safer distance.