Customs seize gold worth Rs 36.20L from Malaysian woman

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 36.20 lakh at the Chennai airport and arrested a Malaysian woman on Tuesday.

The customs officials who were checking the passengers arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday night intercepted a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of smuggling gold. During the inquiry, they found the woman was evasive in her replies and during the personal search, they found she had gold chains and bangles inside her clothes. The officials recovered and seized 740 grams of gold valued at 36.20 lakh under the Customs Act. She was arrested for further inquiry.