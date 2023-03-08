Body of man who jumped into Porur lake after cancelled wedding found

CHENNAI: Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a 29-year-old man who jumped into the Porur lake on Monday, days after his wedding got cancelled after his estranged girlfriend filed a cheating complaint against him and was searched by the police.

The deceased, Nishanth had sent a message to his friends before taking the extreme step. Police on Monday found his car near the lake after which they began search operations.

Nishanth, a private firm employee was engaged to be married to a woman last Saturday. A day before his marriage, his girlfriend lodged a complaint against him claiming that he had cheated her to the tune of Rs 68 lakh for the past several years by claiming to be in a relationship with her.

The woman alleged that Nishanth was in a relationship with her since class 10 and over the years, he knew about the family's financial dealings and took money from her. Police had booked cases under Pocso Act and other sections of IPC and launched a hunt for the man after which he went absconding.