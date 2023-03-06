Man whose wedding got cancelled suspected to have killed self

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man whose wedding got cancelled after his estranged girlfriend filed a cheating complaint against him and was searched by the police is suspected to have killed himself by jumping in the Porur lake after sending a message to his friends.

While police and rescue personnel are yet to recover the body, a car in which he was using was found near the lake, police said.

The man, Nishanth, a private firm employee was engaged to get married to a woman last Saturday. A day before his marriage, his girlfriend lodged a complaint against him claiming that he had cheated her to the tune of Rs 68 lakh for the past several years by claiming to be in a relationship with her. The marriage was cancelled due to the complaint.

The woman alleged that Nishanth was in a relationship with her since Class 10 and over the years, he knew about the family's financial dealings and took money from her. Police had booked cases under Pocso Act and other Sections of IPC and launched a hunt for the man after which he went absconding.

Nishanth who was with his friends took one of their cars after telling them that he is going to kill himself after which police were alerted. The car was found abandoned near Porur bridge on Monday morning after which police and fire and rescue personnel conducted a search and rescue operation.

As on Monday evening, the body was not found after which police called off the search. Further investigations are on.