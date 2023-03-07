Undertrial escapes from Govt Stanley Hospital, probe on

CHENNAI: The police have launched a hunt for a 22-year-old undertrial, who fled custody while being treated at the Government Stanley Hospital, on Tuesday. Police sources said the suspect, M Mohammed Safi of Pulianthope, was arrested by the Vepery Police in connection with a theft case and remanded in Puzhal prison. Since Safi complained of health complications, he was moved to the Government Stanley hospital for treatment on Monday. Later in the day when he was being taken to the Neurologist for observation, he gave a slip to the police personnel on security detail and fled. Police have registered a case and are investigating.